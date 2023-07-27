WEST FRANKFORT — Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health and addiction services, has named Jennifer Thomason, LCPC, as regional chief operating officer for its Illinois operations, effective August 7.

As Centerstone’s Regional COO, Thomason’s day-to-day will entail providing statewide leadership and management to the organization’s $52 million operations in Illinois, which provides outpatient mental health counseling services, suicide prevention and crisis care, vocational training programs for special needs populations, residential and supportive housing services, and comprehensive outpatient and residential addiction treatment programs to more than 12,000 people annually.

“Jennifer’s experience in different realms of behavioral health, plus her leadership skills, will ensure the expertise Centerstone needs to grow operations in Illinois while ensuring we are continuing to deliver care that changes people’s lives,” said Anne Tyree, Centerstone Regional CEO.

A licensed clinical professional counselor, she received her MA in counseling from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Jennifer also received an MBA from the University of Southern Indiana with a focus in healthcare administration. She is a former member of the Community Behavioral Health Association and Illinois Health Practice Alliance Clinical Operations Committee.

“I am honored to accept this role and excited to begin leading and supporting Centerstone’s continuing development as a health system. I look forward to getting to know the staff, communities and stakeholders of Centerstone,” Thomason said.

Thomason succeeds Anne Tyree who was appointed to Regional CEO, effective May 1, 2023.

