Centerstone is holding a Virtual Job Fair on February 10 at 11 am on Illinois workNet!

Centerstone Information:

  • 30 job openings
  • Industry: Healthcare and Social Assistance
  • Centerstone has offices/facilities in the Metro East and Southern Illinois

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives. We want the best for our families, friends and neighbors. If you need mental health care, we're here to help.

Register for the Virtual Job Fair here.

After registering for the Virtual Job Fair:

