ALTON - Centerstone has immediate openings in its medication-assisted treatment program in both the Alton, IL clinic and the Marion, IL clinic.

MAT is an essential part of comprehensive treatment for substance misuse. FDA-approved medications are used to calm overly-active areas of the brain, reduce cravings and increase your chances of long-term recovery.

We offer the following options in conjunction with individual and group counseling to support in overcoming addiction:

Vivitrol

Suboxone

Methadone

Centerstone offers methadone guest dosing.

For more information about Centerstone’s MAT program, call 1-877-HOPE123 (1-877-467-3123).