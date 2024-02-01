ALTON - Centerstone Fellowship House posted today it has openings for patients in SUD OP and detox/withdrawal management and substance use disorders (SUD) outpatient services.

"Our treatment programs are structured to provide clients with basic tools to begin their recovery from SUD, develop the opportunity to explore their thoughts and feelings, and set personal goals," Centerstone said.

"Our professional staff provide medically monitored detoxification for women and men, specialized men’s residential rehabilitation program, and SUD outpatient program."

Insurances accepted are Illinois Medicaid or Illinois Medicaid-Managed Care. Individuals with no insurance and no/low income may be eligible.

To start services at Centerstone Fellowship House, call (618) 833-4456.

