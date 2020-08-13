West Frankfort, Ill. ­- Centerstone, a not-for-profit behavioral health, and addiction care provider, is continuing to serve the mental health needs of clients throughout Illinois by embracing technology in its delivery of services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, Centerstone has seen the promise of telehealth in helping those experiencing mental health and addictions challenges. It removes so many barriers and is immediate – we are pleased to continue to offer these services to the communities we serve,” said John Markley, Centerstone Regional CEO.

In mid-March, Centerstone quickly transitioned thousands of its staff members from providing face-to-face care to delivering services to clients and communities through the use of telehealth – which is care provided using video and/or telephone. Since that time, Centerstone has provided more than 585,000 services using telehealth.

“One of the things we’ve been hearing from clients about our transition to telehealth services is that it has really been a game-changer for them,” Centerstone Regional CEO John Markley said. “It’s more convenient and more comfortable for them to receive care in the privacy of their own homes than to travel to an office location. In fact, we have seen a 30percent system-wide reduction in missed appointments since March and we attribute that to our extensive use of telehealth.”

While we hope that many in-person services will be able to return, Centerstone remains committed to telehealth services and recognizes the unique benefits of this type of care. Going forward, many services will continue to be available via telehealth and Centerstone is exploring additional options, such as on-site telehealth.

Current and new clients who are seeking mental health or substance use disorder treatment are encouraged to call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123) or visit www.centerstoneconnect.org to schedule an appointment.

