TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that utility work by the city of Troy will require a full closure of Center Street in Troy at Collinsville Road for one week beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Feb. 22.

A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

