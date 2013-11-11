Cellibasso string quartet will make their first appearance at LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights on November 30 during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The name sounds Italian and exotic, but it is a good description of a quartet made up of three cellos and a bass. The harmonious sound of blended cellos, played by Marian Drake, Marcia Mann, and Elizabeth Macdonald, with their wide expressive range, is combined with the depth of the double bass, performed by Frederick DeVaney, for an irresistible combination.

The pieces for the concert span renaissance, baroque, and above all, the romantic period. Some repertoire was written for the Cellibasso instrumentation, and others have been tweaked slightly, while some well-known pieces take on a whole new meaning when rendered by Cellibasso.

Composers represented in the Cellibasso repertoire include Faure, Gounod, Gruetzmacher, Ravel, and Mel Brooks. It will be an entertaining concert, with some new sounds for the audience to revel in.

