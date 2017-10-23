EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Serdar Celik PhD, associate professor in the School of Engineering’s Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering is the 2018 Paul Simon Outstanding Teacher-Scholar Award recipient. He will receive the award Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the Graduate School Awards Ceremony at 5 p.m. in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom

The Paul Simon Outstanding Teacher-Scholar award is presented to an SIUE faculty member who has been recognized as an outstanding teacher and research scholar. The award demonstrates the belief that to be a good teacher, one must also be a good scholar. Winners of the Outstanding Teacher-Scholar award have shown significant contributions to original research or creative activities, and have successfully integrated those contributions into their teaching practices.

“I have always been passionate about integrating my research into my teaching for two reasons: to elevate students’ excitement for learning and to maintain my motivation for teaching at high standards,” Celik said. “I believe I have managed this at some level in the past 10 years when I look at my students’ achievements during this period.”

Celik earlier received the Department of Mechanical Engineering Outstanding Teacher Award in 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2016. He also received the University Teaching Recognition award in 2010 and the University Teaching Distinction Award in 2011.

“Dr. Celik is one of the finest instructors we’ve ever had in the School of Engineering,” said Cem Karacal, PhD, dean of SIUE’s School of Engineering. “His ability to simplify difficult engineering concepts and techniques, and incorporating his own personal practical experiences into his lectures make him an outstanding teacher. He exemplifies how a faculty member’s scholarly work is effectively integrated into teaching, and students are always active participants of his research studies.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Celik’s research focus includes energy in general and, more specifically, green roofs, solar energy and alternative cooling technologies. His research achievements include:

Nine journal publications, three with graduate students

26 peer-reviewed conference proceedings, 12 with graduate and three with undergraduate students

Three book chapters, one with a graduate student

Two patent applications, one with a graduate student

17 external proposals, eight funded in excess of $85,000 where he served as primary investigator (PI) on seven;

Seven internal proposals, three funded in excess of $26,000, PI in all seven

25 invited talks/seminars both national and international and two Best Paper Awards, one with a graduate student

During the nomination process, colleagues and students demonstrated their respect for Celik. A colleague said, “I have deep respect for Dr. Celik as a highly productive educator and member of the Mechanical Engineering Department. Considering his continued effective teaching and training of our students in his best research practices, especially in environmental friendly and green energy, I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this prestigious recognition.”

One former graduate student said, “With Dr. Celik at the helm, two-and-a-half years of meticulous data collection and research produced valuable information on the interaction of thin film solar cells with reflective and non-reflective roofs. Clearly seeing the importance of this research, the work was further validated with financial support by the National Roofing Contractor’s Association. I can truly say this effort stands as one of my proudest accomplishments, and I thank Dr. Celik for not only engaging my technical interests, but also investing in my personal growth.”

An undergraduate student stated, “I was mentored by Dr. Celik during my time at SIUE, and I think he made a great role model as I consequently pursued and recently attained my doctorate in bioengineering under the School of Mechanical Engineering at Georgia Tech. I must say that Dr. Celik is one of the inspirations that brought me to where I am today.”

Celik joined the SIUE faculty as an assistant professor in 2007 after achieving his doctorate in mechanical engineering from SIU Carbondale. He earned a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Yildiz Technical University, Turkey in 2001 and earned a master’s in mechanical engineering from Istanbul Technical University, Turkey in 2003.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

More like this: