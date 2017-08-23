'Celestial Narratives' open now through September 22 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - Artist Michiko Itatani joined Lewis and Clark Community College and guests for the opening of her exhibition, Celestial Narratives, Aug. 21, 2017. The exhibit is free and open to the public, now through Sept. 22 at the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. Learn more at www.lc.edu/michikoitatani. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip