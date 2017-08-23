'Celestial Narratives' open now through September 22
August 23, 2017 3:03 PM
GODFREY - Artist Michiko Itatani joined Lewis and Clark Community College and guests for the opening of her exhibition, Celestial Narratives, Aug. 21, 2017. The exhibit is free and open to the public, now through Sept. 22 at the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. Learn more at www.lc.edu/michikoitatani.
