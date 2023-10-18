ALTON - For a man who has worked with countless celebrities, Stevon Houston is something of a celebrity himself as he prepares to join In Marilyn’s Care Beauty and Barber Salon in Alton.

In Marilyn’s Care, located at 235 E. Delmar Road, opened in August to a huge response from Riverbend residents. Now, owner Marilyn Minor has joined forces with Houston, a longtime friend and popular stylist who has helped entertainers like MC Hammer, Eddie Fisher and En Vogue develop their signature style.

“They were kind of introverted when they came to me. They really didn’t have a voice when it came to their look, because they had no idea how they should look,” Houston remembered.

Houston started his career in California, where he quickly gained a reputation as someone who could help hopeful performers. He joked that MC Hammer looked “real nerdy” before Houston gave him the wave style that made him recognizable. As Houston’s work spread, he soon became the main stylist for people in the entourages of Miles Davis, George Michael and Prince.

“My salon, it gravitated toward entertainers, singers, dancers, you name it. The girl I was married to, she was a performing artist and she had a Motown career, so that brought those people to my salon,” Houston said. The group En Vogue chose Houston as their stylist right away. “A couple of those girls worked in my salon. So when they came up with the idea to put the group together, they called me up.”

Minor met Houston when she was a teenager, and the two of them developed a mutual respect for each other. When she asked Houston to come work at In Marilyn’s Care, he was more than happy to join forces.

“I called him and told him that I needed him,” Minor said, laughing. “I’m excited about having Stevon come to Alton and the Riverbend area and help me execute all of this experience that we have between the two of us. I’m just really excited about that. We’re passionate about what we do.”

In Marilyn’s Care is a full-service salon for all ethnicities and they plan to specialize in hair replacement treatments, Minor said. The salon offers many hair care products, Minor and Houston can help you find the style and products that work best for you.

Ultimately, the duo hopes In Marilyn’s Care Beauty and Barber Salon will become a staple in the Alton community. They’re eager to train the next generation of hairstylists, and they’re ready for you whenever you decide it’s time to find your signature look.

“Between the both of us, we have years and years in this industry. And also, like other people mentored us, we want to be able to provide jobs in the community to teach them and train them, and that’s another phase we’re going to be working on in the Alton area,” Minor said. “We’re going to provide excellent hair care at affordable prices, and we’re doing this because we love the industry.”

To book your appointment at In Marilyn’s Care Beauty and Barber Salon, call 314-437-3359. Visit their official Facebook page for more information and beauty tips.

