EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis brought another boys' state track and field title home on Saturday.

The Flyers were the IHSA Class 2A State Champions on Saturday with 50 points.

Mascoutah placed second at 41 points. Third place went to Benton at 33 points, and Glen Ellyn Glenbard South and Burbank St. Laurence Catholic tied for fourth with 32 points each. The Knights were sixth with 31 points, and Civic Memorial was in a multi-team tie for 48th at five points.

The Flyers championship was a complete team approach, with several second and third-place finishes at state.

East St. Louis's boys track and field team was ushered from East St. Louis City Hall to East St. Louis Senior High at 9 Saturday night and cheered down State Street to the school. It was another joyous occasion for the Flyers squad members, families and the city.



