This year Alton Memorial Hospital will celebrate 75 years of caring for the community. To kick off the festivities, the M. Ryrie Milnor History Room will open to the public during the Heart Fair on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Members of the community are invited to view photos and artifacts depicting the hospital’s rich history.

Local author Charlotte Stetson will be on hand signing her most recent book, “Alton Memorial Hospital – 75 Years of Excellence.” This comprehensive hardcover book highlights the people and events that shaped the hospital’s history. The limited edition includes 160 pages with more than 200 photographs, many never before published. For more information or to purchase a book, please contact the AMH Development Office at 618-463-7701.

