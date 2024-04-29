Celebrating Excellence: Winners Unveiled for the 2024 Madison County CTE Awards
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Career and Technical Education System is thrilled to announce the recipients of the annual 2024 Madison County CTE Awards. Following a rigorous evaluation process, the winners have emerged from a pool of outstanding submissions, making this year's selection process the toughest yet.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Expressing gratitude to all applicants for their dedication and passion, Madison County CTE acknowledges the remarkable quality of entries received across various categories.
CTE Student of the Year:
- Owen Wienke, Roxana Senior High School
- Clara Velloff, Alton High School
CTE Teacher of the Year:
- Derrick Devault, Alton High School
New CTE Teacher of the Year:
- Alex Johannes, Highland High School
- Kelly Paige, Alton High School
Administrator of the Year:
- Brad Skertich, Collinsville School District #10
Support Staff of the Year:
- Kelli Hall, Alton High School
School Counselor of the Year:
- Corey Pace, Southwestern High School
CTE Community Partner of the Year:
- Adam and Andrew Petroff, Petroff Companies
CTE Promotion of the Year:
- Camp C, Civic Memorial High School
CTE Community Service Project of the Year:
- Universally Accessible Planters, Collinsville High School
The winners will be honored with their award plaques at the upcoming Awards Ceremony and Luncheon, scheduled to take place on May 15th at the Granite City School District Office.
Madison County CTE extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and extends appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the 2024 Madison County CTE Awards.
More like this: