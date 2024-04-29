EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Career and Technical Education System is thrilled to announce the recipients of the annual 2024 Madison County CTE Awards. Following a rigorous evaluation process, the winners have emerged from a pool of outstanding submissions, making this year's selection process the toughest yet.

Expressing gratitude to all applicants for their dedication and passion, Madison County CTE acknowledges the remarkable quality of entries received across various categories.

CTE Student of the Year:

Owen Wienke, Roxana Senior High School

Clara Velloff, Alton High School

CTE Teacher of the Year:

Derrick Devault, Alton High School

New CTE Teacher of the Year:

Alex Johannes, Highland High School

Kelly Paige, Alton High School

Administrator of the Year:

Brad Skertich, Collinsville School District #10

Support Staff of the Year:

Kelli Hall, Alton High School

School Counselor of the Year:

Corey Pace, Southwestern High School

CTE Community Partner of the Year:

Adam and Andrew Petroff, Petroff Companies

CTE Promotion of the Year:

Camp C, Civic Memorial High School

CTE Community Service Project of the Year:

Universally Accessible Planters, Collinsville High School



The winners will be honored with their award plaques at the upcoming Awards Ceremony and Luncheon, scheduled to take place on May 15th at the Granite City School District Office.

Madison County CTE extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and extends appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the 2024 Madison County CTE Awards.

