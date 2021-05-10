GRAFTON - Kick back for a weekend of classic blues music and great food at the 12th Annual Blues Festival at the Grafton Winery The Vineyards, Saturday & Sunday, May 22 & 23.

Four iconic blues bands from throughout the St. Louis area will showcase their diverse sounds during the free two-day event. Musicians include Robert Sampson, the Ivas John Band, the NGK Band, and Billy Peek. Two bands will play each day.

The festival will take place from Noon to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. Grafton Winery The Vineyards is located at 21028 Eckert Orchard Rd., Grafton.

Leading off the weekend will be Robert Sampson, a compelling vocalist and multi-instrumentalist who focuses on the blues. He will take the stage from Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

The always popular Ivas John Band will once again return to the Blues Festival featuring their signature blues and roots sound. The Ivas John Band will play from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

NGK Band will kick off the Blues Fest Sunday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The popular St. Louis area band plays ‘blues you can use’.

Billy Peek, a St. Louis native, and national blues talent, will also return to the Blues Fest this year. Peek will close out the Sunday music lineup playing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy the sound of blues rippling across the beautiful Vineyards setting on the outdoor stage. Smoked pork and chicken sandwiches will be available for purchase, along with a variety of grab-and-go food items. Attendees may also bring their own snacks. No outside beverages allowed.

The Blues Fest will be held rain or shine. In the event of rain, the music will be moved to the indoor pavilion.

For more information on the Grafton Winery Blues Festival, please call (618) 786-3001 or go to https://shopgraftonwinery.com/vineyards/.

