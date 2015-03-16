ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April and make a difference in the lives of patients in need.

The Red Cross salutes the hundreds of thousands of volunteers who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and encourages others to join their ranks as volunteer blood donors. Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions.

Donors of all blood types – especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring. Those who are unable to give blood can support blood donations and invite others to make a lifesaving donation by creating a SleevesUp virtual blood drive at redcrossblood.org/SleevesUp.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Ill.

Calhoun

Hardin

4/1/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive

_______________

Clay

Louisville

4/8/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Louisville, 17684 E 1st Avenue

_______________

Clinton

Breese

4/1/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Augustine, 260 S Main St

4/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose School, 18004 St. Rose Rd.

Trenton

4/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John's United Church of Christ, 21 N. Walnut

_______________

Coles

Mattoon

4/11/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Papa Murphys, 1120 Charleston Ave

4/14/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Land College, 5001 Lake Land Blvd

_______________

Crawford

Oblong

4/14/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oblong High School, 700 S Range

Robinson

4/4/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-mart, 1304 E Main

4/7/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lincoln Trail College, 11220 State Hwy 1

4/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

_______________

Cumberland

Toledo

4/7/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cumberland High School, Route 121

_______________

Effingham

Beecher City

4/1/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Beecher City High School, 438 East State Hwy 33

Effingham

4/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 600 West Temple

Mason

4/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Academy, 624 N Rte 37

_______________

Fayette

Saint Elmo

4/13/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 W. 12th St.

_______________

Franklin

Benton

4/15/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franklin Hospital, 201 Bailey Lane

Sesser

4/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sesser Valier High School, 4626 State Highway 154

West Frankfort

4/2/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1 West Frankfort Plaza

_______________

Jasper

Newton

4/9/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Beginnings Church, 8622 S Hwy 130

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

4/2/2015: 6:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Rd

4/10/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethel Grade School, 1201 Bethel Road

_______________

Madison

Alton

4/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wellspring Resources, 2615 Edwards Street

4/10/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square

Bethalto

4/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethalto United Methodist Church, 240 E Sherman St.

Granite City

4/3/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road

Wood River

4/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wood River VFW 2859, 231 E Edwardsville Rd

Worden

4/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Worden Fire Department, 127 W Wall St.

_______________

Marion

Centralia

4/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Rd

Patoka

4/8/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road

Salem

4/1/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kaskaskia College-Salem Education Center, 1475 W. Whittaker

4/3/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wal-Mart, 1870 W Main St.

4/15/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, Oglesby and Hamilton

Sandoval

4/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sandoval High School, 859 W Missouri Street

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

4/14/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

4/3/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 N. Madison

_______________

Randolph

Sparta

4/1/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta High School, 205 West Hood Avenue

4/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

4/7/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Saint Clair

East Saint Louis

4/4/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., East St Louis Senior High, 4901 State Street

Marrisa

4/13/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marissa High School, 300 School View Dr.

_______________

Shelby

Findlay

4/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, Findlay Rd

_______________

Washington

Hoyleton

4/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hoyleton School District 29, 520 North Main Street

Nashville

4/6/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 153 South Kaskaskia

Oakdale

4/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oakdale Grade School, 280 E. Main St.

_______________

Mo.

Crawford

Bourbon

4/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm St

Cuba

4/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wal-Mart Cuba, 100 Ozek Drive

4/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cuba Elementary School, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive

_______________

Franklin

Beaufort

4/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beaufort Lions Club, 2041 Lutheran Church Road

Pacific

4/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mission Community Church, 316 Central

Sullivan

4/6/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main

4/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Spring Bluff R-15, 9374 Highway 185

Union

4/4/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Joseph Neier Catholic Church, 2401 Neier Road

Washington

4/6/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lowes, 2023 Washington Crossing

_______________

Jefferson

De Soto

4/9/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 4523 Hwy 110

Mapaville

4/3/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pony Bird, Mapaville Fire Department Rd

_______________

Saint Charles

Saint Charles

4/1/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Orchard Farm High School, 2165 Hwy V

4/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Harley Davidson, 3830 West Clay

Wentzville

4/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Patrick Catholic Church , 405 Church Street

4/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bank of Old Monroe, 1093 Wentzville Parkway

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

4/13/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., UniTec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road

4/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 454 Berry Road

Farmington

4/8/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Farmington High School, 1 Black Knight Drive

4/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

4/9/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Total Access Urgent Care, 13861 Manchester Rd.

Fenton

4/15/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church-Fenton, 1500 San Simeon Way

Kirkwood

4/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams

Saint Louis

4/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave

4/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olivette Community Center, 9723 Grandview Dr

4/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Blades Elementary School, 5140 Patterson Road

4/10/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Titlemax - North Oaks Plaza, 1 North Oaks Plaza, Suite B

4/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers Crestwood, 10200 Big Bend Rd

4/12/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., All Souls Catholic Church, 9550 Tennyson Ave.

4/13/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sangita, Corporate Hill Campus, 1610 Des Peres Road - Suite 320

4/15/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cantor and Burger, 12283 Olive Blvd.

Webster Groves

4/1/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., James Carlton State Farm, 34 Gore Ave. Suite 104

4/3/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Webster Groves Family YMCA, 226 E Lockwood Avenue

4/7/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Edgar Road Elementary, 1131 Edgar Rd

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

4/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Amalgamated Transit Union Hall, 1611 South Broadway

4/11/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Roch Catholic Church, 6052 Waterman

4/11/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Compton Baptist Church, 3141 LaSalle

4/12/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., South City Family YMCA, 3150 Sublette Avenue

4/14/2015: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis University, 20 N Grand

4/15/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., DuPont, 4300 Duncan Avenue

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Bloomsdale

4/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane

Sainte Genevieve

4/2/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sainte Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Drive

4/15/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington

_______________

Washington

Potosi

4/7/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Potosi Elementary School, 205 State Highway P

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

