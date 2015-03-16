Celebrate National Volunteer Month by giving blood with the Red Cross
ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April and make a difference in the lives of patients in need.
The Red Cross salutes the hundreds of thousands of volunteers who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and encourages others to join their ranks as volunteer blood donors. Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Donors of all blood types – especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring. Those who are unable to give blood can support blood donations and invite others to make a lifesaving donation by creating a SleevesUp virtual blood drive at redcrossblood.org/SleevesUp.
To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Ill.
Calhoun
Hardin
4/1/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive
_______________
Clay
Louisville
4/8/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Louisville, 17684 E 1st Avenue
_______________
Clinton
Breese
4/1/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Augustine, 260 S Main St
4/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose School, 18004 St. Rose Rd.
Trenton
4/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John's United Church of Christ, 21 N. Walnut
_______________
Coles
Mattoon
4/11/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Papa Murphys, 1120 Charleston Ave
4/14/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Land College, 5001 Lake Land Blvd
_______________
Crawford
Oblong
4/14/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oblong High School, 700 S Range
Robinson
4/4/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-mart, 1304 E Main
4/7/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lincoln Trail College, 11220 State Hwy 1
4/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln
_______________
Cumberland
Toledo
4/7/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cumberland High School, Route 121
_______________
Effingham
Beecher City
4/1/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Beecher City High School, 438 East State Hwy 33
Effingham
4/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 600 West Temple
Mason
4/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Academy, 624 N Rte 37
_______________
Fayette
Saint Elmo
4/13/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 W. 12th St.
_______________
Franklin
Benton
4/15/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franklin Hospital, 201 Bailey Lane
Sesser
4/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sesser Valier High School, 4626 State Highway 154
West Frankfort
4/2/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1 West Frankfort Plaza
_______________
Jasper
Newton
4/9/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Beginnings Church, 8622 S Hwy 130
_______________
Jefferson
Mount Vernon
4/2/2015: 6:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Rd
4/10/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethel Grade School, 1201 Bethel Road
_______________
Madison
Alton
4/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wellspring Resources, 2615 Edwards Street
4/10/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square
Bethalto
4/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethalto United Methodist Church, 240 E Sherman St.
Granite City
4/3/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road
Wood River
4/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wood River VFW 2859, 231 E Edwardsville Rd
Worden
4/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Worden Fire Department, 127 W Wall St.
_______________
Marion
Centralia
4/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Rd
Patoka
4/8/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road
Salem
4/1/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kaskaskia College-Salem Education Center, 1475 W. Whittaker
4/3/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wal-Mart, 1870 W Main St.
4/15/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, Oglesby and Hamilton
Sandoval
4/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sandoval High School, 859 W Missouri Street
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
4/14/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
_______________
Montgomery
Litchfield
4/3/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 N. Madison
_______________
Randolph
Sparta
4/1/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta High School, 205 West Hood Avenue
4/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
Steeleville
4/7/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester
_______________
Saint Clair
East Saint Louis
4/4/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., East St Louis Senior High, 4901 State Street
Marrisa
4/13/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marissa High School, 300 School View Dr.
_______________
Shelby
Findlay
4/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, Findlay Rd
_______________
Washington
Hoyleton
4/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hoyleton School District 29, 520 North Main Street
Nashville
4/6/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 153 South Kaskaskia
Oakdale
4/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oakdale Grade School, 280 E. Main St.
_______________
Mo.
Crawford
Bourbon
4/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm St
Cuba
4/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wal-Mart Cuba, 100 Ozek Drive
4/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cuba Elementary School, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive
_______________
Franklin
Beaufort
4/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beaufort Lions Club, 2041 Lutheran Church Road
Pacific
4/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mission Community Church, 316 Central
Sullivan
4/6/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main
4/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Spring Bluff R-15, 9374 Highway 185
Union
4/4/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Joseph Neier Catholic Church, 2401 Neier Road
Washington
4/6/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lowes, 2023 Washington Crossing
_______________
Jefferson
De Soto
4/9/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 4523 Hwy 110
Mapaville
4/3/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pony Bird, Mapaville Fire Department Rd
_______________
Saint Charles
Saint Charles
4/1/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Orchard Farm High School, 2165 Hwy V
4/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Harley Davidson, 3830 West Clay
Wentzville
4/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Patrick Catholic Church , 405 Church Street
4/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bank of Old Monroe, 1093 Wentzville Parkway
_______________
Saint Francois
Bonne Terre
4/13/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., UniTec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road
4/14/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 454 Berry Road
Farmington
4/8/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Farmington High School, 1 Black Knight Drive
4/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
4/9/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Total Access Urgent Care, 13861 Manchester Rd.
Fenton
4/15/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church-Fenton, 1500 San Simeon Way
Kirkwood
4/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams
Saint Louis
4/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave
4/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olivette Community Center, 9723 Grandview Dr
4/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Blades Elementary School, 5140 Patterson Road
4/10/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Titlemax - North Oaks Plaza, 1 North Oaks Plaza, Suite B
4/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers Crestwood, 10200 Big Bend Rd
4/12/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., All Souls Catholic Church, 9550 Tennyson Ave.
4/13/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sangita, Corporate Hill Campus, 1610 Des Peres Road - Suite 320
4/15/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cantor and Burger, 12283 Olive Blvd.
Webster Groves
4/1/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., James Carlton State Farm, 34 Gore Ave. Suite 104
4/3/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Webster Groves Family YMCA, 226 E Lockwood Avenue
4/7/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Edgar Road Elementary, 1131 Edgar Rd
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
4/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Amalgamated Transit Union Hall, 1611 South Broadway
4/11/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Roch Catholic Church, 6052 Waterman
4/11/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Compton Baptist Church, 3141 LaSalle
4/12/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., South City Family YMCA, 3150 Sublette Avenue
4/14/2015: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis University, 20 N Grand
4/15/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., DuPont, 4300 Duncan Avenue
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Bloomsdale
4/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane
Sainte Genevieve
4/2/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sainte Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Drive
4/15/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington
_______________
Washington
Potosi
4/7/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Potosi Elementary School, 205 State Highway P
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
More like this: