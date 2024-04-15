ST. LOUIS - This Mother's Day, let's honor the remarkable women in our lives with an unforgettable experience at VUE, nestled within the historic Cutlery Building at 612 North 2nd Street. Join us on Sunday, May 12th, 2024, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, as we celebrate the heart and soul of every family.

Perched atop the fifth level of 612North Event Space + Catering, VUE offers not just a meal but a panoramic feast for the eyes, showcasing the iconic sights of downtown St. Louis, the majestic Gateway Arch, and the serene Mississippi River. It's the perfect setting to pamper Mom and create cherished memories together.

Indulge in a sumptuous array of culinary delights crafted with love and care. From a prime rib carving station to the delicate flavors of fresh snapper, Korean fried chicken and waffles to the timeless charm of lox and bagels, our menu is designed to delight every palate. And let's not forget classic breakfast favorites, spinach feta quiche, gravy and biscuits, bacon, sausage, eggs, antipasto, donut walls adorned with temptation, and a cornucopia of fresh fruits and vegetables – a true celebration of flavors and family.

But our Mother's Day Brunch is more than just a meal; it's an experience. Capture precious moments with Mom against our stunning flower wall, or strike a pose in our digital photo booth, ensuring memories that will last a lifetime. And to all the incredible moms in attendance, we will hand out a complimentary Mom-osa, our small gesture of gratitude for all that you do.

Priced at $49.95 for adults and $14.95 for children aged 3 to 12, our brunch promises affordability without compromising on quality or experience. Enhance your celebration with bottomless mimosas for an additional $22 per person, and explore a selection of other delightful beverages available to order.

"We are overjoyed to host our beloved annual Mother's Day Brunch at VUE, where families can come together to savor delicious food, breathtaking views, and heartfelt moments," shared Munsok So, President and CEO of So Hospitality Group, the proud owner of 612North Event Space + Catering, Drunken Fish, and Kimchi Guys.

For more information or to reserve your table, please call (314) 899-0612. Secure your spot now by pre-scheduling and purchasing tickets for the Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at 612north.com . To discover more about So Hospitality Group and our other ventures, visit www.drunkenfish.com, www.612north.com, and www.kimchiguys.com.

Event Details:

Venue: 612North Event Space + Catering

Address: 612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis, MO 63102

Phone: (314) 899-0612

