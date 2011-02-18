Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department will present the “You Can’t Beat Experience” Jazz Band in concert just in time for Mardi Gras on Tuesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

In the tradition of the holiday, Bud Shultz and band members will perform festive and exciting tunes associated with Mardi Gras.

Shultz, the band’s leader, was only 15 when he joined the musician’s union and began playing professionally. By the time music arranger and trumpeter Dean Mounts was 21 he was an established performer on the road and in various bands. Trombone and vocalist Jim Maynard has performed since his high school days in Wood River. Pianist Bob Picker and bassist Bob Stout are both long-time musicians, and the youngest of the group is drummer Ken Link who began playing with Shultz in the mid 1960’s right out of high school.

“With all that experience, we can play for hours without ever getting out a scrap of sheet music,” said Shultz.

Admission is free and open to the public. As always, donations are welcome and appreciated. The band also will have CDs of their music for sale after the concert. For more information on music department events, call the music office at (618) 468-4731.

