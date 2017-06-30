ALTON - No matter where the fireworks are launched, St. Mary's has a great view of them.

On July 3, 2017, from 4-11:30 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church will be hosting its annual fireworks fest, complete with beer, food, games, fun, live music and a great view of the Alton fireworks. Music will be provided by the Big Shake Daddies, who play rock, soul, R&B, Motown, blues and more. The party is provided by the St. Mary's God Squad Youth Group.

"Last year was our first Fireworks Fest, and even with all the rain, a lot of people came out and had a great time," Fireworks Fest Co-Chair Amanda Dehner said. "We are excited to this again, hopefully with better weather."

St. Mary's is located at 536 E. 3rd St. in Alton. More information can be found www.stmarysalton.com.

