Celebrate happily ever after this Saturday morning at the Princess Tea at Riverbender.com Community Center at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton. Some of the most favorite Disney princesses will come to life as members of the Edwardsville High School Drama Club don fancy royal attire and perform scenes from beloved Disney tales at a fundraiser for the Center.

The event, for little princesses ages 2-8 and their parents, is from 10 a.m. to noon and costs $10 per participant. Tea and crumpets (juice and donuts) will be served after the drama team’s performance, and visits and pictures with the princesses will follow.

“Like the Dwarves told Snow White, ‘You’re never too old to be young,’” RBCC Executive Director Jeff Allsman said. “For decades, the Disney princesses have delivered such great stories and musical memories. And we’re excited to welcome the students from Edwardsville High School to recreate those moments. This should be a fun-filled event for the children as they meet their favorite princess and sing along to their favorite Disney music. We certainly expect a happy ending to this day!”

Seating is still available and those interested in attending are encouraged to complete their reservations online at www.riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register. Be sure to register for both children and adults when making your reservation.

