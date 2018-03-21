ALTON - It might not be Augusta, GA, but local golfers can take to the links during golf’s Masters Week at the first-ever Grafton Chamber Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament Friday, April 6 at Lockhaven Golf Club.

Kick off the spring golf season with the Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament planned by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce as a fundraising event. The chamber will host the golf outing which features a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Golfers are encouraged to register for the event at: www.graftonilchamber.com. Lunch and drinks are included in the $300 foursome entry fee. Prizes will be paid out on two flights ranging from $500 to $100 based on a full field of golfers.

Sponsorships are also available. The top sponsorship cost is $500 and includes entry fees for a foursome, signage and an honorable mention in all literature. Team entry and hole sponsorship is $400. Individual hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Lockhaven Golf Club, 10872 Lawrence Keller Drive, Godfrey, is a professionally designed 18-hole, 72 par public course located on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River and the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.

The mission of the Grafton Chamber is to promote business, goodwill, and economic development in the City of Grafton.

For more information, go to www.graftonilchamber.com or call Pete at (618) 581-1594 or Jamie at (618) 567-9646

