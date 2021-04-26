EDWARDSVILLE - A huge community effort brought 300 new trees to the Edwardsville Children's Museum on this past Thursday, Earth Day.

"The folks at Cedarhurst went out on Earth Day and helped plant trees," the Edwardsville Children's Museum said. "This was the second day of planning in the 2-acre lot that Cedarhurst Senior Living donated to the museum to create a “microforest."

Thursday's event supported ECM’s new environmental effort of adding 100 trees each year over the next 12 years to grow the greenspace into a forest preserve by 2033.

The Children's Museum expressed thanks to the support of funders, seedlings were purchased from the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District and include varieties, such as Northern Red Oak, Northern Pecan and American Plum.

Check out this quick video with ECM’s Board Member, Kristen Fries and Abby Schwent/Director about the partnership between ECM and Cedarhurst.

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/192jdwbdmwafcqk/AADv79xTkXZl2hZ4JgrlXv3qa?dl=0&preview=Earth+Day+2021.mp4

