BETHALTO - Cedarhurst Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated their grand opening at 903 North Moreland Road in Bethalto Thursday afternoon.

Stacey Loveland, Executive Director of Cedarhurst, said although the location has been open for a few months before the celebration their already 44 percent full.

“The last few months have been wonderful,” Loveland said. “We’ve had lots of great move-ins. The support from the community has just been wonderful.”

In addition to offering assisted living, Loveland said their memory care program is just one of the qualities at Cedarhurst.

“We have 50 apartments on our assisted living part of the building 18 over on the memory care side,” she said. “We have lots of great activities for all our of residents. There’s a pond out back that we’ll be stocking once it gets a little bit warmer, we anxious to see some fun out there.”

Loveland also thanked the residents for letting the Cedarhurst staff become a part of their families.

For more information on Cedarhurst Assisted Living and Memory Care visit www.cedarhurstliving.com.

