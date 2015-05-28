GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division invites children to experience a summer of fun in the College for Kids program.

College for Kids is an academic enrichment program designed to keep young minds active this summer as they engage, connect and learn. It offers more than 80 different classes for children ages 3 to 15 in Godfrey, Alton, Edwardsville, Bethalto and surrounding communities. New classes begin each week in June and July.

“Our goal is to support the mission of Lewis and Clark by empowering the minds of the next generation through College for Kids programming,” said Dawn Zedolek, program coordinator.

The program boasts a wide variety of classes for all ages and interests, including returning favorites like Kids Swim, Lewis & Clark Junior Explorers, Shining Stars Little Theater, Pet Detectives and Minecraft Designers.

Many new classes being offered this summer include Junior Handyman Camp, Survivor: Riverlands, Kids and Canvas, Brain Games Math, Make Your Own TV Commercial, Minecraft Modders, Chocolate Creations and Sports Fit Boot Camp.

“I think what makes the College for Kids program unique is the wide variety of learning opportunities available,” Zedolek said. “We are also proud of our instructors. They bring a great deal of experience and enthusiasm into each classroom.”

The following is a sampling of just a few of the College for Kids classes being offered:



· Minecraft Designers: Ages 8-10 – June 22-26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 11-14 – June 22-26 from 1-4 p.m. Ages 8-14 – July 6-10 from 1-4 p.m. $139. Registration deadline is 10 days prior to start date.

Article continues after sponsor message

· Lewis & Clark Junior Explorers: Ages 9-11 – June 15-19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. $59. Registration deadline is June 5.

· Pet Detectives: Ages 7-9 – June 22-26 from 1-4 p.m. $129. Registration deadline is June 12.

· Shining Stars Little Theater: Ages 4-6 – July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to noon. $119. Registration deadline is July 3.

· Self Defense for Kids: Ages 8 & up – July 27-31 from 9 a.m. to noon. $119. Registration deadline is July 17.

· Chocolate Creations: Ages 10 & up – June 8-12 from 9 a.m. to noon. $149. Registration deadline is May 29.

· Make Your Own TV Commercial: Ages 12 & up – July 20-24 from 9 a.m. to noon. $99. Registration deadline is July 10.

· Minecraft Modders: Ages 8-10 – July 20-24 and July 27-31 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 11-14 – July 20-24 and July 27-31 from 1-4 p.m. $139. Registration deadline is 10 days prior to start date.

· Brain Games Math: Ages 11-13 June 22-26 from 1-4 p.m. $119. Registration deadline is June 12.

For more information including how to enroll, call Zedolek at (618) 468-5740. For a complete listing of College for Kids offerings, visit www.lc.edu/c4k.

More like this: