GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its College for Kids program.

The program provides educational day camps for children during the summer, and has been running since 1989. College for Kids is a great resource for local children and their parents, according to CCL Assistant Director of Programming Katie Haas.

“We are very proud to be celebrating 25 years of keeping young minds engaged with academic enrichment during the summer months, and we appreciate all of the support the program has received from the community since it began in 1989,” Haas said.

The program boasts a wide variety of classes for all ages and interests and includes outdoor adventure classes like Adventures in Dirt, Dino Tales and Lewis and Clark Junior Explorers. College for Kids also includes a new computer programming division with Minecraft Designers and App Attack classes.

“We know parents have a wide variety of options when it comes to keeping their kids engaged during the summer months. We really believe our day camp format allows for flexible scheduling so there is still plenty of time for family vacations, sleeping in and other summer activities,” Haas said.

Another exciting, hands-on class is the Pinterest Party for Kids, in which kids create a variety of Pinterest inspired crafts. The Super Science Adventures class will help teach younger children about important science concepts in a fun and healthy environment, and the Magical Mystery Camp weaves performing arts and magic tricks into an exciting week of class.

College for Kids has been educating children for so long, that many of its early students have come full circle, and become the teachers.

“Some of our College for Kids students have come back and taught summer camps, and I remember one student telling me that he wanted to come back and take my job when he got old enough,” Haas said with a smile.

The following is a sampling of just a few of the College for Kids classes being offered this summer:

· Minecraft Designers: July 7-11 or July 14-18. $139. Separate camps for ages 8-11 and 11-14. Registration deadline is one week prior to start date.

· L&C Junior Explorers: July 23-27. $59. Ages 9-11. Registration deadline is June 16.

· Adventures in Dirt: July 7-10. $89. Ages 8 and up. Registration deadline is June 30.

· Dino Tales: June 9-13. $119. Ages 5-7. Registration deadline is June 2.

· Self Defense for Kids: June 9-13. $99. Ages 8-12. Registration deadline is June 2.

· Pinterest Party for Kids: June 9-13. $129. Ages 7-12. Registration deadline is June 2.

· Super Science Adventurers: June 9-13. $149. Ages 5-7. Registration deadline is June 2.

· Zombie Attack Preparation: July 7-11. $119. Ages 8-12. Registration deadline is June 30.

· Magical Mystery Camp: July 14-18. $149. Ages 6-12. Registration deadline is July 7.

For more information, including how to enroll, call CCL Program Coordinator Dawn Zedolek at (618) 468-5740. For a complete listing of College for Kids offerings, visit our class schedule online at www.lc.edu/c4k.

