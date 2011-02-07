Godfrey, Ill. – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Lewis and Clark’s Corporate and Community Learning division is featuring classes for couples, from cooking, wine and cake decorating to massage.

Valentine Bears & Bows - On Feb. 9, check out the first of four Fondant Basics workshops being offered this Spring with baker Michelle Davenport of Sweet Indulgences. As seen on TV, the popular series continues this semester with Valentine’s Day themed cakes. Participants will learn how to make a teddy bear out of fondant and wrap a cake with a big edible bow for their sweethearts to take home at the end of the night. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m., Godfrey Campus, $16 plus $20 materials fee (payable to the instructor at the beginning of the workshop)

Italian Wines: Piemonte Region

Italian wines are among the most popular and most misunderstood wines in America. Instructor Len Scaturro and guest presenter Scott Reed, national sales manager of Ionia Atlantic Imports, will demystify some of the country's most treasured wines from the Piemonte Region in northwest Italy. Wine, light food, and glassware will be provided. Must be 21 to enroll. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7-9 p.m., Crushed Grapes in Edwardsville, $44 per person

Article continues after sponsor message

Cooking For Couples

Skip the crowded restaurants this Valentine’s Day and enjoy a romantic meal at home with your honey. Corporate and Community Learning and Chef Stephanie Vallo will teach you how. Couples participating in this course will spend the evening learning how to prepare some new and exciting,

delicious recipes. Friday, Feb. 11, 6-9 p.m., Edwardsville High School, $35 per person (register with a partner)

Couples Massage Workshop

Learn the basic art of Massage Therapy and surprise that special someone with the gift of relaxation this Valentine’s Day. Instructor Sheila Brown will teach participants techniques to ease everyday stress and tension. Bring your spouse, partner or friend for a day of learning that also

includes a catered lunch and a bottle of massage oil. Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Mansion, $48 per person (register with a partner)

Contact Katie Sledge, assistant director of Corporate and Community Learning, at (618) 468-5750 for more information, or call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-7000 to register today.

More like this: