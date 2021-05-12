CCIW Announces 2020-21 Merle Chapman Leadership Award Recipients
NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) announced the Merle Chapman Leadership Award recipients on Wednesday.
Millikin’s honorees are junior swimmer and women’s triathlete Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.), an Early Childhood Development major and junior men’s basketball player Jarius Ingram (Decatur, Warrensburg-Latham H.S.), a Biology (Pre-Med) major.
This award is named after the former Millikin Athletics Director and the CCIW's second commissioner, who served in that capacity from 1997-2002. The award identifies the student-athletes that best exemplify the traits that Chapman displayed and encouraged during his three-plus decades of service as teacher, coach and mentor to the athletes, coaches and administrators of the CCIW. Those traits are loyalty, enthusiasm, leadership, sportsmanship, and a commitment to academic, athletic and personal excellence.
Each CCIW institution selects one male and one female from their Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) who participates in a CCIW-sponsored sport.
2020-21 Merle Chapman Award Winners
Augustana
Jennifer Filotto (Sr., Women's Golf) - Bio
Josh Chamberlain (Sr, Baseball) - Bio
Carroll
Lindsey Coons (Sr., Women's Swimming & Diving) - Bio
Clay Schult (Jr., Baseball) - Bio
Carthage
Madison Ganir (Sr., Softball) - Bio
Zach Bulthuis (So., Men's Volleyball) - Bio
Elmhurst
Emily Finkbeiner (Jr., Women's Volleyball) - Bio
Jose Lopez (Jr., Wrestling) - Bio
Illinois Wesleyan
Samantha Munroe (Sr., Women's Basketball) - Bio
Rob Wuethrich (Sr., Men's Golf) - Bio
Millikin
Hope Roderick (Jr., Women's Swimming & Diving) – Bio
Jarius Ingram (Jr., Men's Basketball) - Bio
North Central
Ellie Yonak (So., Women's Lacrosse) - Bio
Johnny Auge (Jr., Baseball) - Bio
North Park
Hailey Bianco (So., Women's Volleyball) - Bio
Jake Reinhardt (Sr., Baseball) - Bio
Wheaton
Bethany Hoogerheide (Jr., Women's Tennis) - Bio
Cade Alioth (Sr., Men's Basketball) - Bio
