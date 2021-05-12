NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) announced the Merle Chapman Leadership Award recipients on Wednesday.

Millikin’s honorees are junior swimmer and women’s triathlete Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.), an Early Childhood Development major and junior men’s basketball player Jarius Ingram (Decatur, Warrensburg-Latham H.S.), a Biology (Pre-Med) major.

This award is named after the former Millikin Athletics Director and the CCIW's second commissioner, who served in that capacity from 1997-2002. The award identifies the student-athletes that best exemplify the traits that Chapman displayed and encouraged during his three-plus decades of service as teacher, coach and mentor to the athletes, coaches and administrators of the CCIW. Those traits are loyalty, enthusiasm, leadership, sportsmanship, and a commitment to academic, athletic and personal excellence.

Each CCIW institution selects one male and one female from their Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) who participates in a CCIW-sponsored sport.


2020-21 Merle Chapman Award Winners
Augustana
Jennifer Filotto (Sr., Women's Golf) - Bio
Josh Chamberlain (Sr, Baseball) - Bio

Carroll
Lindsey Coons (Sr., Women's Swimming & Diving) - Bio
Clay Schult (Jr., Baseball) - Bio

Carthage
Madison Ganir (Sr., Softball) - Bio
Zach Bulthuis (So., Men's Volleyball) - Bio

Elmhurst
Emily Finkbeiner (Jr., Women's Volleyball) - Bio
Jose Lopez (Jr., Wrestling) - Bio

Illinois Wesleyan
Samantha Munroe (Sr., Women's Basketball) - Bio
Rob Wuethrich (Sr., Men's Golf) - Bio

Millikin
Hope Roderick (Jr., Women's Swimming & Diving) – Bio
Jarius Ingram (Jr., Men's Basketball) - Bio

North Central
Ellie Yonak (So., Women's Lacrosse) - Bio
Johnny Auge (Jr., Baseball) - Bio

North Park
Hailey Bianco (So., Women's Volleyball) - Bio
Jake Reinhardt (Sr., Baseball) - Bio

Wheaton
Bethany Hoogerheide (Jr., Women's Tennis) - Bio
Cade Alioth (Sr., Men's Basketball) - Bio

