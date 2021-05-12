CCIW Announces 2020-21 Merle Chapman Leadership Award Recipients Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) announced the Merle Chapman Leadership Award recipients on Wednesday. Millikin’s honorees are junior swimmer and women’s triathlete Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.), an Early Childhood Development major and junior men’s basketball player Jarius Ingram (Decatur, Warrensburg-Latham H.S.), a Biology (Pre-Med) major. This award is named after the former Millikin Athletics Director and the CCIW's second commissioner, who served in that capacity from 1997-2002. The award identifies the student-athletes that best exemplify the traits that Chapman displayed and encouraged during his three-plus decades of service as teacher, coach and mentor to the athletes, coaches and administrators of the CCIW. Those traits are loyalty, enthusiasm, leadership, sportsmanship, and a commitment to academic, athletic and personal excellence.



Each CCIW institution selects one male and one female from their Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) who participates in a CCIW-sponsored sport.

2020-21 Merle Chapman Award Winners

Augustana

Jennifer Filotto (Sr., Women's Golf) - Bio

Josh Chamberlain (Sr, Baseball) - Bio Carroll

Lindsey Coons (Sr., Women's Swimming & Diving) - Bio

Clay Schult (Jr., Baseball) - Bio

Madison Ganir (Sr., Softball) - Bio

Zach Bulthuis (So., Men's Volleyball) - Bio Elmhurst

Emily Finkbeiner (Jr., Women's Volleyball) - Bio

Jose Lopez (Jr., Wrestling) - Bio Illinois Wesleyan

Samantha Munroe (Sr., Women's Basketball) - Bio

Rob Wuethrich (Sr., Men's Golf) - Bio Millikin

Hope Roderick (Jr., Women's Swimming & Diving) – Bio

Jarius Ingram (Jr., Men's Basketball) - Bio North Central

Ellie Yonak (So., Women's Lacrosse) - Bio

Johnny Auge (Jr., Baseball) - Bio North Park

Hailey Bianco (So., Women's Volleyball) - Bio

Jake Reinhardt (Sr., Baseball) - Bio Wheaton

Bethany Hoogerheide (Jr., Women's Tennis) - Bio

