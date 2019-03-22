EDWARDSVILLE - Green Earth Grocery in Edwardsville has devoted a special area to CBD products after exceptional sales in recent months.

The new display recently was established and contains a wide variety of CBD products. Green Earth Grocery is located at 441 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville.

CBD stands for cannabidiol, a compound found in maijurana plants, that relieves pain, reduces anxiety, helps sleep, and others.

Green Earth Grocery has a brochure about the products that talk about how rich the nutrients are in hemp and that it a non-psychotoxic agricultural hemp that doesn’t get a person “high.”

Hemp sequesters for CO2 and doesn’t need herbicides to thrive, the brochure explains and is also good for the earth, leaving the soil in better condition before it was planted. The Hemptourage Effect cover over 500 distinct compounds including: Phytocannabinoids, fatty acids, terpenes, plant sterols, chlorophyll, and Vitamin E.

The top-selling products at Green Earth come in softgels, capsules, sprays, balms and drops.

The management at Green Earth said the CBD products have “really taken off” with gross revenues already exceeding several thousand a month with expectations to triple that with the new store area. Many of the clients for the product are senior citizens, taking the product to alleviate pain, the management said.

Thad and Sue Buckley are the owners of Green Earth Grocery. Jeff Mueller, the general manager, said the display has expanded from about 6 square feet to 40 square feet of floor space.

“We are really expanding our CBD products and offering only high-quality products that are third-party tested,” he said. “We are all about quality and our motto is we want to be a trusted source to come in and get CBD products for pain or anxiety. Our staff is trained by vendors who supply the products. We think we are above everybody else on this issue.”

Green Earth has been in business for more than 35 years.

Green Earth offers a full range of groceries, canned foods to prepared foods and even local honey and bulk nut products. The grocery attempts to sell as many organic products as it can and has an abundance of health drink products and healthy teas.

Call (618) 656-3375 or visit Green Earth Grocery at 441 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville for more information.

10 Key Facts About Hemp CBD Brand

Vertically integrated - Offering Full traceability from seed to shelf. GMP, audible, QA/QC Laboratory

Green Earth can provide independent third-party and DNA testing of the product.

Human clinical testing, providing efficacy.

Pursuing generally recognized as safe (Gras) Self-Determination.

Expertise and history in the natural products channel.

Members of essential trade organizations.

Spins rating proven: No. 1 selling hemp CBD products

Sales, education, and support are offered.

Widest product selection is available.

