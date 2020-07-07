WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department issued a release Tuesday afternoon that the City of Wood River had experienced a significant loss of power/electricity on the east side of town. The power loss was about 20 minutes in length but had been restored, Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said at about 4:20 p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Multiple businesses, residences, and traffic control devices were impacted," the Wood River Police said. "Ameren Illinois has been notified and responded."

Wood River Mayor Maguire said the power outage also extended to parts of Bethalto and Rosewood Heights.

More like this:

Jun 30, 2023 - Vehicle Throttle Sticks, Strikes Power Pole In Wood River

Jun 15, 2023 - Crash In Wood River Causes Power Outage

Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

2 days ago - Extaordinary 618 Drone Photos Included: Sports Barn Development Continues In Wood River

Sep 15, 2023 - Midwest Petroleum Gas Station Opens in Wood River

Related Video:

Wood River Power Plant Demolition

 