EDWARDSVILLE - Caty Happe has made a decision to leave her position as head Edwardsville girls' basketball coach to spend more time with her children and husband, but she will continue to be a teacher and the head girls' softball coach.

Happe was the EHS head girls' basketball coach for the past three seasons and compiled an impressive 61-19 mark. Her teams brought home both sectional and regional championships and two Southwestern Conference titles.

Happe said she loved her role as coach of the Edwardsville basketball girls, but she wanted to devote more time in winter evenings to her two daughters and husband. The coach explained basketball games don't typically begin until 7:30 p.m., and by the time she would get home from teaching and coaching, she would have no time with her children.

The positive for this stage of her life is softball games start normally at 4 or 4:30 p.m., so she is able to have her children often come to games with her husband, and then she is able to spend time with them after games at night.

“I had great coaches and kids to work with in basketball,” she said. “I think I am leaving the program in good shape. We have a really big freshman class and some good players coming up. I think the future looks good for the program.”

Caty took over the EHS girls' basketball program for previous Coach Lori Blade. She said she learned an enormous amount from playing and coaching under the legendary coach.

“Lori was a great mentor and she was very instrumental in me getting the basketball coaching job,” Caty said. “She was a big reason I went into coaching and teaching.”

Caty said she loves the fact she will be able to remain the girls' softball coach and keep a connection with kids and build positive relationships with them.

Caty closed by saying: “It is really difficult to coach both basketball and softball, but right now I want to make sure my first job is being a good parent. I am glad I will continue as a softball coach.”

Asked if she would ever return to basketball coaching, she said, “I do think I will return.

"Every parent hopes their kids do a little of what they did athletically. I love the game, so I could see myself coaching basketball again one day and I hope my girls will play.”

