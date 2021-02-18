EDWARDSVILLE - Father Jeff Goeckner of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville explained to parish members this year would be a different Ash Wednesday ahead of time in the bulletin, but in the end, each Mass was executed like clockwork.

St. Boniface is located at 110 N. Buchanan in Edwardsville.

“It was definitely unusual compared to other years and we had fairly good crowds despite COVID-19,” he said of the Masses held on Wednesday. “We normally do a cross with ashes on the forehead, but this year we sprinkled the ashes. Catholics are used to things not changing.”

Father Jeff laughed and said: "I told the ladies if you don’t want ashes in your hair this year maybe you should not take the ashes."

The Edwardsville priest said this time of year in the Catholic Church is special in regard to the fasting, giving and prayer.

“In my homily, I said that Jesus wants us to practice fasting, giving and prayer, even if it’s not lent,” Father Jeff said.

Father Jeff said he has been exceptionally proud of the St. Boniface congregation during the last year of COVID-19, how they have handled it.

“It has been a journey of trust from the very beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” he said. “We have been able to abide by the rules in regard to COVID-19 and I am very proud of the people. It is a terrible disease, but we hope with the vaccines, things will get better. We will still have to wear masks and social distance.”

