January 29 through February 3 was designated Catholic Schools Week in the Springfield Diocese. Each school set their own agenda to celebrate Catholic education. Ss. Peter and Paul in Alton had a week filled with fun, educational, faith-based activities for their students. The week began with a Children’s mass and Open House on Sunday. On Monday, the students and faculty participated in a living rosary. That afternoon, a representative from Wildlife Tree House brought several owls and shared information about them with the students. Tuesday was school spirit day. Wearing the school colors was the order of the day.

In the afternoon, the 5-8 grade students competed in a volleyball tournament with the 7th grade taking the trophy. On Wednesday, the students dressed as historical figures. In the afternoon, Jim Hentrich shared with them his vast knowledge of Elijah P. Lovejoy.

Article continues after sponsor message

That evening, Family Reading Night took place. Stephanie Munson from the Hayner Library, Mayor Tom Hoechst, Police Chief David Hayes, and Fire Chief Greg Bock, were the featured storytellers. Thursday was Grandparents’ Day. Eighty-three grandparents (or their designates) attended the children’s mass with their grandchildren and were treated to a puppet show afterwards by Mary K. Serio and Sharon Windham of Hayner Library.

The rest of the morning was spent shadowing their grandchildren followed by lunch. On Friday, the entire student body went bowling at Airport Bowl in Bethalto, K-4 in the morning and 5-8 in the afternoon. This was sponsored by the PSA and Marquette High School, who graciously supplied us with a bus to transport the kids. One of our fifth grade students, Lucas Henry, participated in the St. Baldrick’s fundraiser for cancer research by having his head shaved along with other students in the event sponsored by Marquette Catholic High School. This is one of the favorite events of the year for our students, who not only have fun but also learn how to integrate educational activities with their faith.

More like this:

Related Video: