SPRINGFIELD - Catholic Charities, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois, recently received 1,596 cases (38,565 pounds) of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in June. The food will be provided to clients through our six food pantries and seven mobile food pantries throughout the Diocese.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a mission of “Loving Our Neighbor” by striving to follow the example of Jesus Christ to feed the hungry, take in the stranger, and clothe the naked. Catholic Charities has a similar mission to “Extend to all the healing and empowering presence of Jesus”. It was a simple decision for the two organizations to partner in an effort to help with food insecurity by feeding those in need.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois has seven regional offices in our 28-county Diocese that offers 22 different programs. These programs have served thousands of hard-working families that struggle to afford the inflated prices of groceries, rent, and utilities. Those we serve are scared, hungry, and hurting. We rely on your prayers, support, and partnerships to serve the needs of families.

“Thanks to the Church of Latter Day Saints’ generous donation, many families will have groceries this summer,” states Mattoon Area Director Josh Benton.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owns farms nationwide producing wheat, vegetable, and fruit crops to support their efforts. These raw products get sent to a processing facility and end up as shelf-stable products to be distributed. They send 15 - 20 semi-trucks a week to different cities across the country.

For more information on their Welfare and Humanitarian Services, contact Keith Kato with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1.801.822.4839 or keithkato@churchofjesuschrist.org or go to their website at: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist/belong/loving-our-neighbor.

For more information on Catholic Charities Food Pantry and Mobile Food Pantry programs, please contact Development & Marketing Director Jasmine Drake at 1.217.523.9201, ext. 304 or drake@cc.dio.org or visit our website at https://cc.dio.org/.

