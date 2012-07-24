Castelli's Moonlight has a lot going on in August to celebrate and give back to the communities/customers that have given us so much! We will have both The Growth Association and the Ed/Glen Chamber performing the ceremony to celebrate our 75th year!

Aug 2- Chamber Ribbon Cutting's and reception 4-6pm

Aug 9- The Mo Pleasure Band 6-9pm

Aug 22- Yappy Hour 7-9pm

Aug 28- Open House (details to follow)

