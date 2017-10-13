EAST ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues fans may be eager to check out the new enhancements to the Scottrade Center at the first home game of the regular season on October 7, but they will be glad to know that one thing hasn’t changed – the Casino Queen’s free shuttle service to and from the games. The free shuttle, which is open to fans of all ages, is a great option to avoid the traffic hassles and the high cost associated with parking close to the Scottrade Center, while dropping fans just steps away from all the action on the ice.

Casino Queen offers an abundance of free parking and its free SEVENS shuttle service begins 90 minutes prior to the start of each home game. Service continues until one hour after each game’s completion. The free shuttle picks up sports fans approximately every 15 minutes right outside the Casino Queen Hotel entrance and drops them right in front of the Scottrade Center; a real advantage when the winter weather sets in later this year. For fans 21 years old and over, the free parking at Casino Queen also puts them steps away from the gaming action and entertainment inside the casino, while the facility’s exceptional dining offerings are open to all ages.

“Casino Queen is happy to offer the St. Louis sports community a great option for getting to and from the Blues games via the free SEVENS shuttle,” notes Jeff Watson, President and General Manager of the Casino Queen. It’s a terrific way for fans to save time and money when attending the games downtown, and those fans without tickets will find that SEVENS sports lounge is an ideal spot to watch the game and cheer on their favorite team.”

Designed to give fans the ultimate sports-viewing experience, SEVENS sports lounge features a 14-foot-wide by 8-foot-tall retractable screen, four 70” HD LED flat screen TVs and a video wall consisting of four 46-inch flat screens tiled together to form one large screen. On days when there are several sporting events taking place, the video wall can be used to show one game while the big retractable screen can display another, so fans don’t have to miss a play. The atmosphere is enhanced even more with daily food and beverage specials and game-day deals.

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter.

