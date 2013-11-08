The Casino Queen in East St. Louis is raking in the wins with six first place awards, one second and a third place award in Strictly Slots magazine’s annual reader poll to identify the Best of Slots. The nation’s only magazine written exclusively for slot and video poker players, Strictly Slots rankings for 2013 compared Casino Queen against all other gaming venues in the Chicagoland region, with the eight wins clearly demonstrating it’s a favorite among Illinois gaming enthusiasts.

The Casino Queen took home first place in the categories of Casino Where You Feel Luckiest, Best Nickel Slots, Best Quarter Slots, Best 50 Cent Slots, Best Comps and Best Slot Club Promotions. Casino Queen also took home second place in Best Variety of Slots and third place in Best Penny Slots.

“The Casino Queen is committed to providing our guests the best gaming value and customer service every day, whether they are coming to us from the St. Louis metro area or other communities across the state of Illinois,” said Jeff Watson, General Manager of the Casino Queen.

In April, Casino Player Magazine, a sister publication of Strictly Slots, recognized the Casino Queen as “Home of the Loosest Slots,” a distinction that no other individual casino can claim and one the Casino Queen has held onto for several years.

As the only employee-owned casino in the nation, the Casino Queen offers 1,184 of the loosest slots in the country and the 208,000-square-foot gaming facility features various other amenities including 22 table games and a variety of dining options, all on one smoke-free level. Fabulous food is served up daily in each of Casino Queen’s unique dining entities including: Prime Steakhouse, the Market Street Buffet and SEVENS Sports Lounge. Casino Queen’s other amenities include a 157 room hotel featuring the best views of downtown St. Louis and a full service RV Park with convenience store. On top of all of that, Casino Queen offers free shuttle rides to all the major sporting events in downtown St. Louis, including the Saturday, Nov. 23rd NFL game between the St. Louis Rams and the Chicago Bears.

The Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., was established in 1993 and has since made more than $9 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. The Casino Queen Hotel originally opened in January 2000. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com.

