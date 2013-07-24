One of country music’s hippest neo-traditionalists, Craig Campbell is making his way to the SEVENS stage at Casino Queen. Patrons interested in a chance to listen to the country music star in an intimate setting will be able to do so on August 15th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen’s Club for $15. Tickets sold the day of the show will sell for $20. Campbell has toured worldwide for the past few years and became one of the most successful new artists when his debut album was released with hits including “Family Man,” “Fish,” and “When I Get It.” His hit “Outta My Head” is the first single from his sophomore album “Never Regret” and is currently climbing the charts.

Craig has won songwriting awards from the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers and has been nominated by fans for two American Country Awards. Campbell was also presented with a plaque celebrating four consecutive charted hits with over a billion radio airplay audience impressions and more than a half a million downloads.

“We look forward to having an artist of his caliber and talent coming to the SEVENS stage,” said Jeff Watson, president and general manager of the Casino Queen. “This is a great opportunity for our guests to come see an amazing show in a fun, exciting and intimate atmosphere.”

Prior to landing a record deal, Campbell played keyboards in the bands of Tracy Byrd and Luke Bryan. Gaining more confidence and exposure, he pursued a solo career and works to inspire and engage his audience.

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., was established in 1993 and has since made over $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. Casino Queen has long been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebookand Twitter.

