East St. Louis, Ill., [Mar. 22, 2019] - Casino Queen is thrilled to partner with The World Series of Comedy to bring a fun-filled feature weekend of The World Series of Comedy (WSOC) to the St. Louis region April 12-13. Joe Lowers, comedic veteran and CEO of The WSOC, will showcase his highly anticipated live act, “The Joe Show,” in the comedy showroom at Casino Queen. Tickets are $25 and available atwww.casinoqueen.com/stlouis/event-calendar/.

After headlining his own show in Las Vegas for over 10 years, Lowers has packed up The Joe Show and taken it on the road to bring his unique style of comedy to any stage nationwide, including Casino Queen. His ability to involve the crowd has made him a one-of-a-kind comedian, entertaining audiences for over 25 years. It’s a comedy show like you’ve never seen – no knock-knock jokes, just incredible observations of non-stop adult entertainment. Lowers is set to perform Friday, Apr. 12 and Saturday, Apr. 13 at 8 p.m. with special guest Jamie Ward and host Bryan Valencia.

“Our feature weekend at Casino Queen will give locals a glimpse of what The World Series of Comedy can bring to the comedy scene in the St. Louis region,“ said Joe Lowers, founder and CEO of the touring comedy festival. “The Joe Show features our WSOC co-hosts Jamie Ward and Bryan Valencia, and will be a lot of fun. This weekend gives us a chance to build an audience for The Main Event in September and introduce everyone to the high caliber of performances we will bring to Casino Queen in their continued effort to brand their showroom as the comedy destination of choice in the area.”

Adopted from Korea, but not sure which one, Jamie Ward is an Atlanta-based comedian, US Army veteran and adventurer. His comedy is autobiographical and reflective of his over complicated approach to life’s simplicities. He’s done a lot of dangerous activities, such as bull riding, but the thing he fears most is trying to talk to women. He regularly performs at comedy clubs across the US, as well as internationally, including performances for deployed troops.

Originally a sketch writer and Improv performer, Bryan Valencia is no stranger to the stage. Hailing from Albuquerque, New Mexico, he was the head writer at Comedy Well Done and Jokes4Miles, where he wrote alongside comedy pioneer Ritch Shydner. From collegiate degrees in Creative Writing, Journalism and Dance Studies, Bryan has combined his talents into a one-of-a-kind, Vaudevillian style that teeters on the cusp of humor, sentiment and absurdity.

“We’re so proud to team up with The World Series of Comedy to be able to provide a great weekend of entertainment for fans, friends and comedy enthusiasts as we continue to build on the efforts to expand the region’s growing comedy scene,” said Terry Hanger, President of Casino Queen. “We had the pleasure of highlighting some amazing live performers over the last several months and couldn’t be more excited to welcome such a renowned lineup of comedic talent in April.”

The feature weekend of comedy is part of the countdown to The Main Event of The World Series of Comedy, which is set to take place at Casino Queen from Sept. 23-28, 2019. The World Series of Comedy is a live stand-up comedy festival for touring comedians, featuring an entire week of comedy seminars and social and networking events for comics, comedy club managers and bookers from the U.S. and Canada. It is quickly becoming the largest touring comedy festival in the world and is best described as a contest, festival, networking event, professional development conference and job fair all wrapped into one.

The comedy shows April 12 & 13 are open to anyone 21 and older.

About Casino Queen:

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen onFacebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The World Series of Comedy:

The World Series of Comedy is North America’s largest touring stand-up comedy festival. Created and produced by CEO Joe Lowers, the focus of the festival is exposing comedians to industry insiders with the goal of attaining more paid work. Celebrating its 10th year, The Main Event started in Las Vegas and now has grown to include over a dozen cities a year. You can also find The World Series of Comedy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

