Retired and active duty military will Enjoy a free meal

EAST ST. LOUIS - In honor of Veterans Day and as a way to pay tribute to the men and women who have served our country, Casino Queen is offering all retired and active duty military members a free meal at the Market Street Buffet on Wednesday, November 11, 2015. The restaurant will be open during its normal operating hours, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. In order to receive the free meal, guests must provide a valid military ID.

The Casino Queen’s Market Street Buffet offers something for everyone, featuring a wide variety of well-known dishes from cultures around the world including, but not limited to southern fried chicken, sweet and sour chicken and oven fired pizzas. Guests can find these dishes and complimentary sides by visiting the American, Italian, Asian and fresh salad buffet stations. To finish the meal, guests will enjoy a decadent dessert bar with options galore to choose from.

Currently, there are more than 22 million veterans in the United States, of these, 45% are 65 or older. Given the presence of Scott Air Force Base, the St. Louis region is home to many military retirees and thousands of additional active duty and reservists.

“These men and women have sacrificed so much for our country and community,” commented Jeff Watson, president and general manager of the Casino Queen. “A simple meal cannot express the depth of our appreciation for their service; however, we hope they will accept this gesture as a token of our gratitude, and we will be honored to have the opportunity to serve them as our guests here at the Casino Queen on Veteran’s Day.”

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For the past six years, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter.

