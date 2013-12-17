This New Years Eve, Casino Queen will take on a festive carnival atmosphere with Mocko Jumbies stilt walkers, jugglers, a live band and DJ, over $50,000 in Royal Free Play giveaways, and the best drink prices in town.

Starting at noon on December 31 and going until 1:00 a.m. the casino will have a drawing every hour for a chance to win Royal Free Play with the last prize worth a minimum of $5,000. The celebration shifts into high gear at 10:00 p.m. when SEVENS will have the ultimate party band, Groovethang, performing live until 1 a.m.

“Casino Queen is looking forward to ringing in the New Year with our customers. We have planned a night with continuous entertainment and more than a dozen chances for our guests to start the new year out with a little extra cash in their pockets,” said Jeff Watson, President and CEO of the Casino Queen. “Ushering in the New Year with Casino Queen Casino & Hotel allows our patrons to have a complete experience with minimal planning or cost on their part.”

SEVENS will have a cover charge for the evening, and it is just $15 per person or $25 per couple. Tickets are available now at the Queen’s Club. For more information, please visit http://casinoqueen.com/promotions/countdown-to-the-new-year.aspx

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For the past seven years, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter.

