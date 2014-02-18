EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill., Feb. 14, 2014 – The arrival of a new lottery machine at the Casino Queen this past weekend could turn seven lucky Casino Queen patrons into millionaires. For the next seven weeks, Casino Queen guests can receive one FREE MegaDraw Ticket each week for a chance to win $1 million in each weekly drawing, and they can earn more chances to win by playing with their Queen’s Club card. Players simply pick their favorite six numbers, 1 through 55, or choose to Quick Pick and have their numbers chosen for them. Tickets are now available and the weekly drawings begin on Feb. 15.

Every Saturday at 8 p.m., from Feb. 15 through March 29, six numbered lottery balls will be randomly picked on stage at Casino Queen. If a guest matches all six numbers on an activated ticket, they will win $1 million Cash. If five numbers are matched, guests will receive $10,000 Royal Free Play. For four matched numbers, guests win $1,000 Royal Free Play; three matched numbers secures $100 Royal Free Play, and two matched numbers win $10 Royal Free Play.

“We’re excited to offer Casino Queen guests another fun and simple way to have a shot at winning $1 million,” noted President and General Manager Jeff Watson. “We’re already recognized as the Home of the Loosest Slots, and this new MegaDraw game provides a lottery style experience with much better odds and payouts than most other lotteries. We look forward to the weekly drawings and to the potential of changing some of our patron’s lives if they match all six numbers.”

