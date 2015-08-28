Fans can save time and money by taking advantage of free parking and free shuttle rides

EAST ST. LOUIS - With the St. Louis Rams set to play their first home game of the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 29th, the Casino Queen is reminding fans of its free shuttle service to and from the games. The free shuttle, which is open to fans of all ages, is a great option to avoid the traffic hassles as well as the high cost associated with parking close to the stadium.

Casino Queen offers an abundance of free parking and its free SEVENS shuttle service begins 90 minutes prior to the start of each home game. Service continues until one hour after each game’s completion. The free shuttle picks up sports fans approximately every 15 minutes right outside the Casino Queen Hotel entrance and drops them right in front of the Edward Jones Dome.

“The SEVENS free shuttle is a terrific time and money saver for people attending sporting events downtown, and parking at the Casino Queen also puts fans steps away from the action, entertainment and exceptional dining offerings inside the casino for their pre- and post-game enjoyment,” notes Jeff Watson, President and General Manager of the Casino Queen. “For those without tickets to the games, SEVENS sports lounge is the perfect spot for fans to still cheer on their favorite team in a fun atmosphere.”

SEVENS sports lounge was specifically designed to give fans the ultimate sports-viewing experience. The sports lounge features a 14-foot-wide by 8-foot-tall retractable screen, four 70” HD LED flat screen TVs and a video wall consisting of four 46-inch flat screens tiled together to form one large screen. On days when there are several sporting events taking place, the video wall can be used to show one game while the big retractable screen can display another, so fans don’t have to miss a play. The atmosphere is enhanced even more with daily food and beverage specials and game-day deals.

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For the past decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter.

