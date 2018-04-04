EAST ST. LOUIS - Casino Queen is proud to announce the addition of Alexander Eusebio of Olivette, Mo., to the organization’s culinary team. Eusebio has been hired as the new Executive Chef and will be overseeing all the Casino’s restaurants: Market Street Buffet, Prime Steakhouse, SEVENS Sports Bar and the Deli & Chips, as well as all catering operations for the adjacent Casino Queen Hotel.

Eusebio immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines when he was 8 years old, at which age he found his calling by sitting on a stool helping his father, aunt and grandparents make food for their family. Driven by an intense desire to learn every aspect of the food industry, he worked as a dishwasher, server, busser and line cook at chain restaurants before going on to earn an Associates Degree in specialized technology in culinary arts from Pennsylvania Culinary.

Eusebio’s passions lie at the intersection of sports, entertainment and food. He has previously served as the Club Chef of the Edward Jones Dome, home of the then St. Louis Rams and, in 2006, he became Chef of the Cardinal Club and assisted in opening the new Busch Stadium. There, he served the premiere seating for a buffet and in-seat service for over 600 fans. He also had the honor of cooking for both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama during their visits to the Stadium. Later getting promoted to Luxury Suites Chef, Eusebio was accountable for over 67 suites, 33 party rooms, one club and multiple buffet activations. In 2015, Chef Alex was selected to become the Executive Chef of the Chaifetz Arena, home of the St. Louis University Billikens.

Certified by the American Culinary Federation and Culinary Institute of America, Eusebio has had the opportunity to travel all over the country in support of three MLB All-Star Games, the Stanley Cup Finals and the Super Bowl. He was called upon to assist in the opening of brand new units for Delaware North for Kansas City soccer, Springfield and Memphis baseball, Cardinal Nation restaurant and Little Caesar’s Arena home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons.

At his new post at Casino Queen, Eusebio is already hard at work making his food and beverage team a force to reckon with in the industry. He is introducing fun elements such as Bloody Mary Bars and Chocolate Fountains at the buffet, signature items such as the SEVENS burger at the sports bar and incorporating farm-to-table principles into his re-structuring of the menu at Prime.

Chef Alex lives in Olivette, Mo., with his spouse Heather, whom he met at culinary school, and their 6-year old son, Jakob. He is currently working on a book on his life as a Filipino-American Chef.

