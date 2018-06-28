ST. LOUIS - Casino Queen invites area residents to its first ever annual Truckin’ and Cluckin’ event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 21st in the VIP parking lot at Casino Queen. The event will feature a wing-eating contest beginning at 4 p.m., during which competitive eaters and local chicken wing enthusiasts will go head-to-head to see who can consume the most wings, with the winner taking home the cash prize of $300. The second-place winner will be rewarded with a gift certificate to 4204 Brewing in Belleville, Ill.

While the wings for the contest will be provided by 4204, a variety of other local food vendors will also be on hand offering signature menus featuring unique flavors for all to ensure no one goes hungry. Steak Louie, Dante's Dulce, Bar BQ Posse Competition Team, Andrew's Bayou Ribs, The Cheese Shack and New York Tom's Foodtruck will all be onsite selling food at the event. Drinks will be available for attendees to purchase from 4204 Brewing, Anheuser Busch, Grey Eagle and Pepsi. 103.3 KLOU will be broadcasting live from the event, during which attendees will have the opportunity to win other giveaways and prizes.

Truckin’ and Cluckin’ is being spearheaded by Casino Queen’s New Executive Chef Alex Eusebio who oversees all the casino’s restaurants and catering operations for the adjacent hotel.

“We’re excited to be introducing a fun new event to the summer line up as part of our 25th anniversary celebrations, and we encourage fans and friends to come out and enjoy some great food and music while they cheer on their favorite competitive eater,” said Eusebio.

The event is free and open to all ages. To enter the wing-eating competition, please contact Chef Alex at alex.eusebio@casinoqueen.com by 7/11/2018. Preliminaries will be held the week before the event to determine the final contestants who will compete during the first ever Truckin’ and Cluckin’ event.

