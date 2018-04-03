EAST ST. LOUIS - Baseball season is upon us with the home opener this Thursday, April 5, and the Casino Queen’s free shuttle will once again be a key part of this season’s lineup. Fans are invited to take advantage of the free shuttle service which begins 90 minutes prior to the start of each game and continues until one hour after the game’s completion. Running approximately every 15 minutes, the free SEVENS shuttle picks up sports fans outside the Casino Queen Hotel entrance and lets off just steps from Busch Stadium, making it one of the easiest ways to get downtown for the game.

With an abundance of free parking at the Casino Queen, those looking to trade downtown traffic and expensive parking for a relaxing ride will find the shuttle is a real homerun. Fans 21 years old and over, will enjoy an easy transition from the excitement of the ballpark to the action on the gaming floor, while fans of all ages can enjoy the Casino Queen’s various dining options, all of which feature exciting new menu updates heading into this baseball season. Among those is SEVENS sports lounge, which offers affordable appetizer and drink specials before, during and after the game, while featuring the ultimate sports-viewing experience for those who want to follow the action during away games.

“St. Louis lives and breathes baseball and there’s no better way to enjoy he redbirds all season long than with the Casino Queen,” said Jeff Watson, President of the Casino Queen.

Throughout the season, the Casino Queen also offers Cardinal packages starting at just $119 for a two-ticket package, which includes hotel room stay, tickets to the game, casino free play coupon and more. Packages and prices vary depending on date, series and availability; for additional details call the Casino at 1-800-777-0777 or visit www.CasinoQueen.com.

