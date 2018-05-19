CHARLESTON – Lorie Cashdollar made some Edwardsville High School girls track and field history at the IHSA Class 3A Girls Track and Field Championship state meet at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field Friday afternoon.

Not only did Cashdollar reach Saturday's final of the 800 meters, she did it in style – toppling a 34-year-old school record in the event by turning in a time of 2:15.89 to finish fourth in her heat and being one of six runners in her event to get to the final. The senior topped the previous school mark of 2:16.3 set by Juliegh Miller back in 1984.

“Fingers crossed,” Cashdollar said immediately after her heat. “I think it might enough, but I'll have to wait and see.”

Cashdollar needed have worried; her time placed her eighth overall on the day, making her one of 12 runners to reach Saturday's final. “I just tried to stay up with the front-runners and it paid off,” Cashdollar said. “I've been working so hard with all my teammates all year and to finally get my chance in this individual race and show what I've got.”

Cashdollar is thankful for what she's accomplished the past four years as part of the Tiger girls track and cross-country program. “I'm so thankful for all the coaches I've had,” she said. “All my teammates have pushed me beyond belief and now, to get to continue my athletic career at DePaul University means a lot.

“I wouldn't trade any of the memories for anything.”

The finals begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at O'Brien Field; the 800 finals are set to begin at 1:55 p.m. with the wheelchair 800 final, followed by the Class 1A, 2A and 3A finals.

