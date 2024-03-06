JERSEY - Junior forward Casey Kallal was impressive throughout the 2023-2024 girls' basketball campaign for the Jersey Panthers.

She finished the season strongly and Jersey girls basketball head coach Caleb Williams said he has high hopes for her in 2024-2025. Casey is a Sparklight Internet Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Coach Williams said what a good year Casey had for his Panthers in 2023-2024.

Casey averaged 3.6 points a game for the Panthers this season as a junior. She was a key on the boards with 1.9 defensive rebounds per game and 2.5 offensive rebounds, for 4.5 rebounds per game.

"Casey was voted most improved player in our program and deservedly so," Coach Williams said. "I pushed her from day one and she worked her tail off from day one. She was an impactful player at times this year and we would not have had the success we did this year without her."

Coach Williams said Casey knew her role this year on the team and played it extremely well.

"She was a great team player," he said. "With dedicated work in the off-season, we hope her role can expand in her senior year."

Again, congrats to Casey Kallal for her Sparklight Internet Female Athlete of the Month honor.

