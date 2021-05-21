EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that a jury found Kadeem Noland guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Jason Thomas in January of 2020.

“This was a clear case of cold-hearted murder,” Haine said. “This individual from St. Louis came to Granite City to commit this terrible act, and we are grateful to the judge and jury that justice was done. We will continue to work every day to reduce violent crime and ensure that those who commit it are found and strictly prosecuted in Madison County.”

On January 9, 2020, Granite City police responded to reports of gunfire on Benton Street in Granite City. Thomas was found to be deceased when officers arrived on the scene. An investigation led police to a St. Louis hotel, where Noland and Kristine Mills were arrested. Mills pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing justice, and was sentenced to six years in prison in June of 2020.

“I’m proud of our Violent Crimes Unit, especially the work of Jacob Harlow and Katie Warren, the prosecutors in this case,” Haine said. “They work every day to fight violent crime in Madison County.”

