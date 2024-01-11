GODFREY - Jeff Carver with Carver’s BBQ in Godfrey recently discussed the restaurant as part of a North Alton-Godfrey Business Council Spotlight as Carver’s marks its 25th year in business.

Carver’s is located at 2716 Grovelin St. in Godfrey. While he described the location as a little “tucked away,” Carver said he’s always liked the restaurant’s location and that their prominent flame-covered signage helped increase visibility from the road.

“Being tucked away in the shopping center, there was a time I was going to buy a couple locations, but I think being between Steak N Shake, Quick Trip, Schnucks, at 5 o’ clock on the beltline is chaos - so the traffic flow was there, visibility maybe not so much, and that’s why we several years ago put money in that signage,” Carver said. “We’re kind of tucked away, which, I kind of like that. I always tell people it’s the best-kept secret.”

Carver didn’t get the restaurant’s brick and mortar location overnight. When he first started out, he made barbecue out of his house while working a different job, taking his food to every outdoor event he could - including the Alton Expo, Betsy Ann Picnic, and more.

“I was doing every little carnival, picnic I could do to muster up enough to get a brick and mortar,” Carver said.

Shortly after opening the business in 1999, Carver said he joined the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council and recommended other Godfrey business owners do the same.

“It allowed me to meet all the other business owners,” “That networking, we started doing lunches and corporate events, so my suggestion to anybody starting out in Godfrey is definitely, definitely jump in with both feet and be part of the organization.”

Carver said the restaurant is currently using their typical “slow down” period between the holidays and spring to prepare for a busy next season.

“Everything’s going well,” Carver said of the restaurant. “We got through the holidays and so we have a little bit of a slow down right now, which we expect, so everyone's coming in, using their gift certificates and we’re cleaning up the shop and kind of preparing for a busy spring.”

To find out more about the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, visit their website at nagbc.com. For more about Carver’s, visit carversbbq.com or check out the full interview with Carver at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

