Carter A. Hutchinson Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Carter A. Hutchinson Hometown: Grafton Years of Service: 1981-2001 Branch: Air Force Rank: (E-7) Master Sergeant Wars: Gulf War Medals Earned: Meritorious Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Outstanding Unit with Valor, Air Force Marksmanship Medal. Message: Carter joined the Air Force in 1981 to serve to support his family in a way that would be fitting for his mechanical forté. He served 20 years, even through the Persian Gulf War, serving in Bahrain, Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. Throughout his years in the Air Force, he traveled to amazing places such as Keflavik Iceland, Sardinia, and Alamogordo, NM, home of the Trinity test site. Submitter's Name: Charlotte Hutchinson