ALTON – Senior player Carson Freeman is serving as a captain for Alton High’s tennis team for the 2019 season, and has played well in singles and doubles to start the season.

Freeman sees his role on the team as a captain who sets the examples for the younger players on the team, showing them how to do things during practices and matches that will help them become better players.

"I definitely play a role is leading the other players and showing them what they need to do, and what they need to do during practice," he said.

Freeman started playing tennis when he entered high school and has seen his own game grow despite having a late start in the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I started playing tennis when I was in high school, so I would say I kind of got a late start,” Freeman said, “but I definitely played a lot, and my experience has grown. And this year, I play number one for the first time, so it’ll be a new experience playing all these other number ones, and seeing how the level goes and their type of play styles. I just want to see if grow, and hopefully, play in college, and see where it goes.”

Freeman is looking to play at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey and plans to continue in the game for a long time.

“I’m going to Lewis and Clark, so I’d like to play at Lewis and Clark,” Freeman said, “and just play more schools, and I plan on playing tennis for the rest of my life, so to just extend it and get better.”

As far as goals for himself and the Redbirds, Freeman just wants to grow in the game and help his teammates play as well as they can.

“Just to grow,” Freeman said. “Just to grow. We kind of have a short team this season, but I just hope to make it more fun and get the levels going up, and to make everyone have fun.”

More like this: